Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

