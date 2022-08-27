Financial Analysis: IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of IN8bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and Inhibrx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.17) -1.68 Inhibrx $7.23 million 106.21 -$81.77 million ($2.86) -6.87

Profitability

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares IN8bio and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -64.18% -57.53% Inhibrx -1,575.91% -430.07% -69.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IN8bio and Inhibrx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00

IN8bio presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 117.02%. Given IN8bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Summary

IN8bio beats Inhibrx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also provides INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

