Financial Analysis: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) versus KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 0.40% 0.15% 0.06% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 48.10% 7.74% 1.68%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.83 billion 5.04 $49.01 million $0.05 966.19 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $165.51 million 8.20 $137.18 million $1.90 10.31

This table compares Ventas and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Ventas pays out 3,600.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 90.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Ventas has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ventas and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 2 11 1 2.93 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ventas currently has a consensus target price of $61.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Ventas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

