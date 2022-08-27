First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Price Performance
FCAP stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. First Capital has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $91.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
