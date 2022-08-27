First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,145 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Archrock by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 946,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 509,559 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,379 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Archrock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 778,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 159,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $962,854.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,999,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,051,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

