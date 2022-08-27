First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $330.28 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.03.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

