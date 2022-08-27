First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 400,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

