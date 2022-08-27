First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.5 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $173.88 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.20.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.64.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.