First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
First Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
First Financial stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $568.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 87.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
