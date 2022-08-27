First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $568.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 87.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

