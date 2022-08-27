First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,803 shares of company stock worth $5,290,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

