First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

