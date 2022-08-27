Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVVC. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

