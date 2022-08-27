FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 372.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 60,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstService Profile

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

