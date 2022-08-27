Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Raised by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 191.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $103.83 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

