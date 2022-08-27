Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 3.2 %

FISV stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.