FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Downgraded by Danske

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FLNG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SEB Equities cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 2.4 %

FLNG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $36.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 104.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

