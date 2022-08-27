Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

