Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue lowered Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. SEB Equities upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.65) to €18.50 ($18.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

