Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORD. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

