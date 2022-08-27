Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.