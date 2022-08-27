Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Freedom has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Freedom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Freedom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Freedom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Freedom by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

