Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Freedom Price Performance

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Freedom has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $72.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freedom by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Freedom by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freedom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Freedom by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

Featured Stories

