FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $10.57

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $12.15. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 79,421 shares changing hands.

FREY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.88.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 1.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

