FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Short Interest Update

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ZING opened at $9.88 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $37,101,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 159.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,071,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,606 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 372.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,889,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,359 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 23.8% during the second quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 12.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,165,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 127,671 shares during the period.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.