FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Macy’s, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 224.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Macy’s by 369.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

