Genesis Shards Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $159,340.53 and approximately $9,735.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00821175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

