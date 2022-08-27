Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNCA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $640,200.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genocea Biosciences
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.