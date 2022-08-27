Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNCA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $640,200.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Genocea Biosciences worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

