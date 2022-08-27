Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 27.27 and last traded at 27.50. Approximately 7,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,377,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at 29.05.

Several analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

