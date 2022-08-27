Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Sells $45,217.48 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $45,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gevo Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $731.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 186,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 65.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

