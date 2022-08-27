Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Short Interest Up 2,740.0% in August

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 2,740.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment by 56.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Globalink Investment Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of GLLIR opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13. Globalink Investment has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

