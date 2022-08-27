Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $687.90

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 687.90 ($8.31) and last traded at GBX 689 ($8.33), with a volume of 56158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724.30 ($8.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 782.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 911.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

