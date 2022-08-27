Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) versus Wayfair (NYSE:W) Critical Comparison

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grove Collaborative and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wayfair 9 8 8 0 1.96

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.77%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $96.38, suggesting a potential upside of 80.23%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Wayfair.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Wayfair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.41 -$131.00 million ($9.30) -5.75

Grove Collaborative has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -10.22% Wayfair -7.72% N/A -21.54%

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Wayfair on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

