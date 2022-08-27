Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of -0.04. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

