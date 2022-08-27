Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.