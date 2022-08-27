Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $52.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $40.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,406,000 after buying an additional 176,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after buying an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after buying an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.