Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

