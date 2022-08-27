Head-To-Head Contrast: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) vs. Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Entrée Resources and Alexco Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus price target of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 61.81%. Alexco Resource has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 588.56%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

This table compares Entrée Resources and Alexco Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -16.22 Alexco Resource $17.16 million 4.72 -$2.51 million ($0.55) -0.86

Alexco Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexco Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -98.62% Alexco Resource -667.20% -12.80% -10.90%

Summary

Alexco Resource beats Entrée Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

