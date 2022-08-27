Head to Head Review: Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) vs. Its Competitors

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Claros Mortgage Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Claros Mortgage Trust Competitors 128 647 986 16 2.50

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 39.73%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30% Claros Mortgage Trust Competitors -81.34% 4.12% 1.04%

Dividends

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 119.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million $170.55 million 15.67 Claros Mortgage Trust Competitors $1.33 billion $178.63 million 18.62

Claros Mortgage Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust peers beat Claros Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

