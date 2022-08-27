Head-To-Head Survey: Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) & Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kazia Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions and Kazia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus price target of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 91.91%. Kazia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,018.01%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Kazia Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions $1.79 billion 0.71 $230.90 million $1.69 15.16 Kazia Therapeutics $11.35 million 1.87 -$6.29 million N/A N/A

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Kazia Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Kazia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions 6.02% 12.22% 6.71% Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats Kazia Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent to treat botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccine; raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to for inhalational anthrax; reactive skin decontamination lotion kits; and Trobigard, a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate; and Trobigard, a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. The company also provides NARCAN, a nasal spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vivotif, an oral vaccine for typhoid fever; and Vaxchora, a single-dose oral vaccine to treat cholera. In addition, it is developing AP003, a Naloxone multidose nasal spray; AP007, a sustained release Nalmefene injection for treatment of opioid use disorder; AV7909, an anthrax vaccine; CGRD-001, a pralidoxime chloride/atropine auto-injector; CHIKV VLP, a chikungunya virus VLP vaccine; COVID-HIG for the treatment of SARS-CoV2; EGRD-001, a diazepam auto-injector; SIAN, an antidote for the initial treatment of acute poisoning of cyanide; and UniFlu, a universal influenza vaccine. Further, the company provides contract development and manufacturing services comprising drug substance and product manufacturing, and packaging, as well as technology transfer, process, and analytical development services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Kazia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.