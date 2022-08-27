Head to Head Survey: Holley (HLLY) versus Its Rivals

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Holley to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Holley has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holley and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million -$27.14 million 100.33 Holley Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.33

Analyst Ratings

Holley’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Holley and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71 Holley Competitors 415 2098 2877 33 2.47

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 67.96%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 33.42%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 1.29% 16.95% 4.72% Holley Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Holley beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

