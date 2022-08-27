Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Raised to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $791.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 223,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 340.0% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

