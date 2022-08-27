Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares.
Hudson’s Bay Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.
Hudson’s Bay Company Profile
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson’s Bay (HBAYF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.