Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $194,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

