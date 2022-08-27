Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,321.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 318,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,294.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.44 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.