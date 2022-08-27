Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,321.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 318,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,294.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,459.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 10.7 %
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.44 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
