Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Sells 16,967.85 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 3,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 16,967.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 525,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,443,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Richard Danis sold 4,068 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 18,468.72.

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Danis sold 4,194 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 19,124.64.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at 3.99 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.25 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. Research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

