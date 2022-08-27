Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

