Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a growth of 6,312.8% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

