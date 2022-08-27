iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.84. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 196,216 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

iQIYI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

