iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

USHY stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

