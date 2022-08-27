iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 167,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $524,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $45.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

