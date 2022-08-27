iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.00

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.00 and traded as low as $23.28. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 1,776,053 shares.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Italy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 264.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.